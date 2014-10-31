'Wicked,' 'Grease' re-created as Connetquot homecoming goes Broadway

From the iconic “Wicked” to Disney classic “The Lion King,” The Great White Way was re-created last Saturday as part of Connetquot High School’s homecoming parade in Bohemia.

Embracing the musical hits and fashion style of “Grease,” the senior class performed the high-energy “You’re The One That I Want,” getting everyone in the crowd dancing and singing along in the process.

More recent Broadway offering “Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark” was represented by the eighth-grade class, which made a slight change from Spiderman to “Thunderbird-man” to match the school mascot.

At the end of the parade, each class performed a musical number from its chosen Broadway show.

Grand marshal Joe Maniaci, a former social studies teacher for the district, rallied the crowd for the start of the day’s festivities.

Maniaci taught at Connetquot High for more than 30 years while also serving as the building reporter, handling news releases and photography.

He’s also a member of the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame for his background coaching basketball at several local colleges.

Sal Piscitelli, one of the advisers of the homecoming festivities, said of Maniaci, "He is truly an amazing person and community member."