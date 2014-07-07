Wi-Fi installed on Long Beach boardwalk

Cablevision has launched Optimum Wi-Fi for customers along the 2.2-mile Long Beach boardwalk.

The company installed 60 Internet hot spots running along the beach, available for Optimum customers to connect on cellphones, laptops and tablets.

The boardwalk was rebuilt and reopened last year after it was destroyed by superstorm Sandy. The boardwalk’s Wi-Fi comes in addition to 350 hot spots in the City of Long Beach.

Cablevision is the parent company of Newsday.



