Wigginton's offense, versatility can help

Every season Ty Wigginton doesn't have guaranteed playing time to begin the year and every season he finds a way to get at least 400 plate appearances. Wigginton didn't have a starting job for the Rockies in April but now he's playing third base every day because Ian Stewart was sent to Triple-A and Jose Lopez was released.

Wigginton's ownership percentage is surprisingly low. He's hit at least 22 home runs in four of the last five seasons and is eligible at first, second, third base and outfield in most leagues. That versatility is valuable.

Wigginton is batting .266 with nine home runs, 27 RBIs, and an .811 OPS. After batting .233 in April, Wigginton is hitting .281 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs since in 128 at-bats.

Brandon Beachy (Braves, SP): He missed more than a month with an oblique injury and was dropped in many leagues. Beach made his return Wednesday and in six innings he allowed four hits, one run, walked two and struck out 11. Beach has a 10.19 K/9, 2.50 BB/9, 3.22 ERA, and 1.07 WHIP. Only concern is a fly ball rate of almost 50 percent, but he's the real deal. Get him.

Justin Morneau (Twins, 1B): I stayed away from Morneau and endorsed cutting him outside of deep leagues in recent weeks. He is coming off a concussion, has a wrist injury and will have neck surgery that will sideline him around six weeks. Feel free to cut him.

Jonathan Broxton (Dodgers, RP): Broxton is close to returning to the majors and should eventually be eased back into the closer's role. If he's available and you need saves, add him.

Chris Heisey (Reds, OF): Outside of NL-only leagues, there hasn't been much reason to note Heisey, who has split time in leftfield with Jonny Gomes and Fred Lewis. After a three-homer game against the Yankees Wednesday, could that spur him to more playing time? Heisey started for the eighth time in 10 games Friday. He is batting .273 with eight home runs, 28 RBIs, and an .826 OPS in 128 at-bats. A fly ball hitter in the Great American Ballpark is a good thing. He's the Reds' best option and could have a good second half if Dusty Baker plays him.

Mike Adams (Padres, RP): The Heath Bell trade rumors are picking up steam and unless the Padres go on a tremendous tear the next few weeks, they will be out of contention. Adams would take over as closer, so now is the time to add him. Adams has a 36/4 K/BB ratio in 33 1/3 innings with a 1.35 ERA and 0.63 WHIP.

Cory Luebke (Padres, SP): The lefthander had a 2.68 ERA between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He's pitched out of the bullpen for the Padres this season and in 39 innings has a 3.23 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and a 43/15 K/BB ratio. He will move into the starting rotation and makes a good add in deeper leagues.

David Freese (Cardinals, 3B): Set to return from the disabled list this week. Third base is extremely thin and Freese can help.

All statistics entering Friday.