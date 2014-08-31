Wilderness Act turns 50, is celebrated on LI

The Wilderness Act, signed into law on Sept. 3, 1964, gave federal protection to 9.1 million acres of wild land across the United States.

In honor of the bill’s 50th anniversary, Sagamore Hill naturalist Lois Lindberg, 62, held a special nature tour honoring the wildlife and conservation efforts on the grounds that once belonged to famed naturalist and former President Theodore Roosevelt, who helped spearhead wildlife conservation in America.

During his presidency, Roosevelt helped create 150 national forests and preserve more than 230 million acres of wildlife, including the designation of the Grand Canyon, according to the Old Orchard Museum at Sagamore Hill National Historic Site. He also pushed for the creation of the National Parks Services, which celebrated its 98th anniversary last week.

"He never looked at himself as anything special -- just an average guy with a family who happened to be president of the United States," Lindberg said. "I think we have a lot to thank Teddy for, with his conservation efforts."