Williams scores milestone basket in Cougars’ CHSAA win

Kyle Williams missed his first dunk attempt, got it back, and went back up for the flush.

What a way for St. John the Baptist’s 6-9 center to score his 1,000th point. It came on the first play of the game in the Cougars’ CHSAA showdown with Holy Trinity.

But it wasn’t the best part for Williams in St. John the Baptist’s 69-64 home win. The best part was protecting the paint.

“I’ve always been a good defensive player,” Williams said. “Everything that went up in the air, I thought was mine. It’s my paint. Nobody’s going to get anything easy.”

Cougars coach Andre Edwards said because of Williams’ presence, Holy Trinity (4-2) had to settle for jump shots.

“They weren’t attacking as much because he was throwing shots away,” Edwards said of Williams, who had 12 points, 15 rebounds and 10 blocks. “He’s our best defender. He stood his ground today.”

St. John the Baptist (4-2) trailed 51-46 heading into the fourth quarter. That’s when Cougars point guard Bryan Sinclair took over.

Sinclair scored 12 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help take the pressure off Tavon Ginyard, whom Edwards said was being “double-teamed” throughout the fourth.

“They wanted to take the ball out of his hands and make somebody else beat them,” Edwards said of Ginyard, who had a team-high 20 points. “That’s what happened.”

The key basket late was Sinclair’s layup with 18 seconds remaining that put the Cougars up 66-63.

“It was Tavon giving me the confidence to take over at the end,” Sinclair said. “Usually, it’s him taking over the games late. Tonight, he allowed me to shine.”

The Titans were led by Jimmy Golaszewski’s game-high 23 points.