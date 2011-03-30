News

'Wimpy Kid' sequel KOs box office foes

A wimpy kid has delivered a knockout punch to a band of warrior vixens at the weekend box office. The 20th Century Fox family sequel "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules" debuted as the No. 1 movie with $24.4 million, The Associated Press reports. The girl-power action fantasy "Sucker Punch," released by Warner Bros., opened at No. 2 with $19 million.

"Diary" casts wimpy kid Greg (Zachary Gordon) into sibling rivalry and bonding with one of his chief tormentors, older brother Rodrick (Devon Bostick).

