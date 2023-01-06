Windham schools to celebrate Three Kings Day on Saturday

Jan. 5—WILLIMANTIC — Windham school children will celebrate " Three Kings Day," a cherished Hispanic and Latino tradition, during an event on Saturday.

The event will be held from 11 a. m. to 2 p. m. at the Windham community/ senior center, which is at 1 Jillson Square. "It's a wonderful event," Windham Superintendent of Schools Tracy Youngberg said during a recent board of education meeting.

The event was organized by the Windham Public Schools Department of Family and Community Partnerships, which is led by the director, Robinson Camacho.

In the past, the event was held at Eastern Connecticut State University.

Due to the pandemic, it was held as a drive-through event last year.

During the event, there will be music, food and games.

Gifts will be given to infants through 15 yearolds.

Pre- registration was required to receive a gift.

The pre- registration deadline for gifts has passed.

3 Kings Day, also known as " Dia de Reyes" or the " Epiphany," is celebrated in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Latin American countries, Caribbean countries and some European countries on Jan. 6 every year.

The holiday celebrates the biblical story of the three kings, Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar, who followed the star of Bethlehem on their journey to bring gifts to baby Jesus.

In celebration of the holiday, children put grass in a shoebox a glass of water next to their bed Kings then come and leave gifts.

The water and grass are for the kings' camels.

According to a Dec. 14 memo from Youngberg to the board of education, more than 70 percent of the students in the Windham Public Schools district are of Hispanic/ Latino heritage.

" We were glad to revive this tradition in Windham as one of our family engagement opportunities," she wrote.

