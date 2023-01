DONALD CLAVIN

Town supervisor

Donald Clavin of Garden City was among the honorees this past fall at an annual gala coordinated by Nassau Community College and the Nassau Community College Foundation board of directors. Clavin is entering his fourth year as supervisor of the Town of Hempstead; before that he was the receiver of taxes for 18 years. His other activities include collecting toys for Toys for Tots and hosting donation drives for the March of Dimes.