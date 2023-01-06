JEFF MASON

Facility manager

Jeff Mason of Wantagh has received the Maple Leaf Award from the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in recognition of outstanding performance in his field. Mason is the facility manager for Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh as well as the director of all oceanfront state parks on Long Island. He began his career with the state parks agency as a park and recreation aide in 1983 and has served as park manager at Hempstead Lake State Park and park director at Sunken Meadow State Park in Kings Park.