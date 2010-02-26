Winners, Feb. 28: Martin Kaye
Martin Kaye
Education advocate
Martin Kaye of West Hempstead has received a
Master of Boardmanship Award from the New York State School Boards Association for his
knowledge of education and skill in school district governance. Kaye is a public education advocate serving on the boards of Nassau BOCES and the West Hempstead school district, where he has served as president and vice president during a 19-year tenure. He has also been a legislative liaison for the association's State Legislative Network since 1998.