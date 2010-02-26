Winners, Feb. 28: Sol Negrin

Sol Negrin

Professor

Sol Negrin of Commack has

received the President's Award from the American Society of Cinematographers for his contributions to the craft of filmmaking. Negrin, a society member since 1974, is a distinguished professor in the film and video division of Five Towns College in Dix Hills and a member of the International Cinematographers Guild. Negrin has earned five Emmy nominations and four CLIO Awards for his work in television, movies and commercials.