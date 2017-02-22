Winterfest offers variety of music, food, wine and spirits on East End

Head east to the 10th annual Winterfest — Live on the Vine for four weeks of wine, beer, dining and song.

“People didn’t used to think of coming out to the East End in the winter,” says Pat Snyder, executive director of East End Arts, who hosts the event. “We want everyone to see and appreciate what we have to offer.”

Here’s a taste of what experiences await:

KICKOFF PARTY

Hotel Indigo East End in Riverhead jump-starts the festival on Feb. 24 with a party that lends a taste of what’s to come over the next month. There’s a mini farmers market, samples from 30 wineries, restaurants and breweries plus live music from folk rock band East End Trio and singer/songwriter Gail Storm.

INFO $50, 631-369-2200

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WINE, BEER TOURS

A guided wine tour on Feb. 25 brings participants by shuttle to Pelligrini Vineyards in Cutchogue for a jazz concert by the Jack Morelli Quartet (includes a glass of wine), then to Martha Clara Vineyards in Riverhead where winemaker Juan E. Micieli-Martinez will host a private wine tasting. The day concludes with a dinner at the Dark Horse restaurant in Riverhead and an overnight stay at Hotel Indigo East End or Hyatt Place Long Island East End in Riverhead.

A March 4 beer tour follows the same format with stops at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., Riverhead’s Long Ireland Brewing Co. and Crooked Ladder Brewing Co., plus dinner at Digger O’Dell’s in Riverhead.

INFO $309 per couple (includes overnight stay) or $85 per person day trip, 631-369-2200, ext. 0, or 631-208-0002, ext. 5103

WINE & LIVE MUSIC

For a dose of bluesy southern rock, catch the Red, White and Blues Band at Clovis Point Wines in Jamesport 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 25 or watch the New Orleans band HooDoo Loungers play for the crowd in the rustic country-style tasting room on March 18.

“We regularly perform a ‘second line,’ where our singers and horn section march out into the audience and lead a parade style dance line,” says bassist Joe Lauro.

INFO $30 at the door, $25 advance, 631-722-4222,clovispointwines.com

Singer/guitarist Ricky Roche plays acoustic covers from the Beatles to Beyoncé at Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard 2-6 p.m. on Feb. 25 and March 11.

INFO No cover, 631-369-0100,baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com

For a jazz experience, drop in to the Tasting Notes Jazz Club at Harmony Vineyards in Head of the Harbor for wine and tapas in cabaret style seating 7-9 p.m. on Feb. 25, March 4, 11 and 18.

INFO 2-drink minimum, 631-291-9900,harmonyvineyards.com

COCKTAILS & TUNES

Enjoy some craft cocktails in the tasting room at Long Island Spirits in Baiting Hollow, which overlooks 500 acres of farmland. Signature drinks, such as Rough Rider Cider (made with its own Bull Moose Rye) or the Rudy Red Lady, featuring Deepwells Botanical Dry Gin, will be served along with a rotating schedule of live music on Saturday afternoons, from classic rock (Who Are Those Guys, Feb. 25) to alternative (Nick Kerzner, March 4) to singer/songwriter (Cassandra House, March 11) to folk (Nina Et cetera, March 18).

INFO 631-630-9322, lispirits.com

DINNER & A SHOW

At the Hotel Indigo, guests get a four-course meal during a live concert performance and can even take a spin on the dance floor.

On March 4, the Cold Spring Harbor Band performs a tribute to Billy Joel that goes through the Piano Man’s career from his first album, “Cold Spring Harbor,” to his last, “River of Dreams.”

For those who love jazz, check out the funky, pop stylings of Matt Marshak, who performs his original instrumentals March 18.

INFO $20 ($55 includes dinner), 631-369-2200,indigoeastend.com