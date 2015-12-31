Woman falls on tracks at Freeport LIRR station, but missed by train

For once, it was a lucky miss.

A woman who fell on the tracks at the Freeport Long Island Rail Road station as the 3:03 p.m. train to Babylon pulled in was able to get out of the way just in time, a LIRR spokesman said.

Instead, “She was found under the station platform and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be examined,” spokesman Salvatore Arena said in an email Wednesday.

She was not injured, Arena said Thursday morning.

The LIRR was forced to suspend service on the Babylon branch for about an hour, and several trains were canceled and others delayed, he said.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rail service was restored about 5:15 p.m., but residual delays stretched as long as one hour.

The incident is being investigated by MTA police. It was unclear how she ended up on the tracks. No further information was available.

The Freeport incident was compounded by another situation a short time later at the Lynbrook station.

There, a customer slipped into the gap between the train and platform, Arena said.

The extent of that individual’s injuries was not immediately known; the person was taken by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre, he said.