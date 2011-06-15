Woodland Middle School

Dr. Bryson-Brockman of Winthrop Hospital enthusiastically accepted the "Love in a Bag" service learning project completed by our Home and Career seventh graders. Approximately two hundred handsewn and decorated bags were filled with children's books and a personal note from the bag's creator. The bags will be distributed to children in Winthrop's pediatric unit as well as in the Reach Out and Read program at their clinics. Our students were thrilled to be able to help other children in need, to brighten their spirits and encourage them to enjoy reading.