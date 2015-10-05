World briefs

SYRIA

Old Palmyra arch destroyed

Syrian activists say Islamic State militants have destroyed a nearly 2,000-year-old arch in the ancient city of Palmyra, the latest victim in the group's campaign to destroy historic sites in Iraq and Syria. The Arch of Triumph, one of the most recognizable sites in Palmyra, sat atop the colonnaded streets of the city, which linked the Roman Empire to Persia. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the group blew up the arch but left the colonnades in place. Militants also recently blew up two First Century temples in Palmyra.

BANGLADESH

ISIS role in slayings doubted

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For the second time in a week, the government rejected a claim by the Islamic State group that it was responsible for gunning down a foreigner in the South Asian country. After Japanese citizen Kunio Hoshi was shot and killed Saturday in northern Bangladesh, ISIS issued a statement claiming responsibility, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadi postings online. Last week, ISIS claimed responsibility for the killing of an Italian aid worker in Dhaka. "Oh, it's absolutely rubbish, there is no IS in the country, no way," Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told The Associated Press yesterday. His view was echoed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who blamed the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its key ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, for the attacks, accusing the two groups of trying to destabilize the country.

NORTH KOREA

Detainee to be released

South Korea said today North Korea will release a detained South Korean student from New York University. Won Moon Joo, 21, who has permanent resident status in the United States, was arrested in April for allegedly entering North Korea illegally across the Chinese border. Seoul's Unification Ministry said in a statement North Korea has told South Korea that it will repatriate Joo through the border village of Panmunjom today. South Korea says North Korea is holding three other South Korean nationals.