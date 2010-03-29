WORLD BRIEFS





CAMBODIA: The search for Sean Flynn

Forensic tests will be conducted on what two searchers believe are the remains of photographer Sean Flynn, son of Hollywood star Errol Flynn, who disappeared during the Cambodian war 40 years ago, the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh said Monday. At least 37 journalists were killed or are listed as missing from the 1970-75 war, which pitted the U.S.-backed Lon Nol government against the North Vietnam-supported Khmer Rouge. A number of journalists were known to have been captured by the Khmer Rouge and probably executed. Embassy spokesman John Johnson said Australian David MacMillan and Briton Keith Rotheram handed over the remains Friday, and they were sent to the Hawaii-based Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command. The search for Flynn and a close friend, Dana Stone, began not long after their disappearance in the province of Kampong Cham in 1970.





THE KOREAS: Did a mine sink warship?

A naval mine dispatched from North Korea may have struck the South Korean warship that exploded and sank near the Koreas' disputed sea border, the South's defense minister told lawmakers Monday. Defense Minister Kim Tae-young said there was no sign of a direct attack, but military authorities have not ruled out North Korean involvement in the sinking of the Cheonan late Friday. An explosion ripped the 1,200-ton ship apart during a routine patrol near Baengnyeong Island, west of the peninsula. Fifty-eight crew members, including the captain, were rescued; 46 remain missing.





CANADA: Clinton criticizes meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton took issue with Canada for not inviting all those with legitimate interests in the Arctic to a gathering to enhance cooperation in the region. Clinton said she had been contacted by representatives of indigenous groups who were disappointed they were not invited to Monday's Arctic Coastal meeting in Chelsea, Quebec. Canadian Foreign Minister Lawrence Cannon said the meeting was not meant to replace the Arctic Council.