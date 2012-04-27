27 injured in 4 blasts in eastern Ukraine

KIEV, Ukraine -- Four explosions rocked an eastern Ukrainian city Friday, injuring 27 people. Authorities say it was a terrorist attack, but an opposition lawmaker claims it could be a government plot to divert attention from the imprisonment of opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

Top law enforcement officials rushed to Dnipropetrovsk, 250 miles southeast of Kiev, to investigate but there was no immediate claim of responsibility. The violence undermined Ukraine's security just weeks before it co-hosts the European soccer championships in June.

Many officials called the blasts terrorist attacks. Ukraine has not been afflicted with political terrorism but there have been previous explosions connected to criminal extortion.

President Viktor Yanukovych vowed to investigate and punish the perpetrators.

"This is yet another challenge for us, for the whole country," he said. "We will think of how to respond to this properly."

The opposition party led by Tymoshenko, the jailed former prime minister, suggested the government may have organized the blasts to deflect attention from Tymoshenko's imprisonment and reported abuse in prison.