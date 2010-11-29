American prisoners in Iran call families in U.S.

The families of two Americans held in Iran say the two men called their families over the weekend.

Cindy Hickey said Monday her cell phone rang at 6 a.m. Saturday with a call from her son, Shane Bauer. His cellmate, Josh Fattal, also called his family Saturday. Both calls lasted about five minutes. Hickey says Bauer sounded "strong but frustrated." Hickey, of Pine City, Minn., says Bauer and Fattal have no details about the case against them.

Iran accuses Bauer, Fattal and Bauer’s fiancé Sarah Shourd of espionage after they were arrested near the country’s border with Iraq in July 2009 during what their families say was an innocent hiking trip. Iran released Shourd on medical grounds in September.

A trial in Iran is scheduled for Feb. 6.