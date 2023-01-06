Anti-mask graffiti targeted two Philadelphia elementary schools

Jan. 4—With Philadelphia public schools temporarily returning to mandatory masking, two city schools were hit Wednesday with anti-mask graffiti.

Messages of "Let the Kids Breathe," "No Masks," and "Kids, Don't Wear Your Mask" were painted on sidewalks around Meredith and Nebinger Elementary Schools, two South Philadelphia K-8s.

Police are investigating the incidents, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District said.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. announced in December that students and staff would pivot back to mandatory masking from Jan. 3 through Jan. 13 as a post-winter-break precautionary measure.

After winter recess last year, a COVID-19 surge forced 102 Philadelphia schools, and more around the region, to switch to virtual instruction.

The mandatory masking move "is a proactive measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in school, reduce absenteeism, and prioritize in-person learning after the winter break," spokesperson Christina Clark said.

Neither the Meredith nor the Nebinger principal has received pushback on the temporary masking policy, Clark said.

District staff moved quickly to scrub the graffiti from school property Wednesday. Meredith is at Fifth and Fitzwater Streets, and Nebinger just a few blocks away, at Sixth and Carpenter.

Officials said they were not aware of any other schools targeted.

