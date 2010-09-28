Australians set record for fastest stiletto race

Four Australian women have nabbed the world record for the fastest relay race in stiletto heels.

The quartet from the Australian capital of Canberra completed a 300-foot course near Sydney’s Opera House in about one minute and four seconds on Tuesday — while wearing 3-inch stilettos.

A record keeper from Guinness World Records confirmed the women had set the record and presented them with a certificate.

The women — known as the Pinkettes — say they plan to use their $9,600 prize for a trip to Thailand.

About 100 women — and one man — competed in the race, which helped raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.