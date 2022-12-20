Backup goalkeeper Joe Bendik re-signs with Union

Dec. 20—The Union have re-signed veteran backup goalkeeper Joe Bendik to a one-year deal for 2023.

It will be Bendik's fifth season with the Union, and the 12th season in MLS for the 33-year-old. He started his pro career with two seasons in Sweden, then went to Portland, Toronto, Orlando, and Columbus. The Crew traded him here in July 2019.

"His hard work, professionalism, and the way he connects with both veterans and young players is beneficial to the entire team," Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. "We're happy to have come to an agreement and welcome him back as a mentor and leader in our locker room."

Bendik has been the Union's No. 3 goalkeeper ever since academy-bred Matt Freese overtook him for No. 2 on the depth chart. As Tanner's words indicated, that should remain the case in 2023. Bendik didn't play a minute for the Union this year, and has made just five appearances for the first team in his time here.

Freese, 24, played once for the Union's first team this year and 16 times for the reserves. Andre Blake was able to carry the load, helped by a well-spread-out schedule and a relatively quiet summer for Jamaica's national team.

Both of those counts will change in 2023. The Union will have the Concacaf Champions League, Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup to contend with on top of the regular season; and the latest Gold Cup for the region's national teams is set for June 26-July 16.

