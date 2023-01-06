Cl.Co. Legislature appoints Henry as chair

Jan. 5—PLATTSBURGH — Mark Henry has once again been appointed as chair of the Clinton County Legislature.

Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) was unanimously given the nod at the county's annual organizational meeting Wednesday evening.

"He's done a great job in the past," Legislator Rob Timmons (R-Area 7, Peru) said during his motion to elect Henry again, "and I know he'll do a great job in the future."

After retaking his role as chairperson for the fourth year, Henry directly addressed and thanked the Legislature.

"I'd like to thank each and every legislator for your support, not only this evening, but through all of this year, (and) the last couple of years. We've had a lot to do. The reason we got it done is not so much who was the chair, but who are the legislators, and that's each and every one of you," Henry said.

"I want to thank you for your advice, and I want to thank you for showing up sometimes when it's difficult. I know what that's like. So again, thank you, and I certainly look forward to working with all of you for the upcoming year."

Economic growth will now be at the center of the Legislature's priorities this year.

"The Clinton County Legislature strives to provide a government that is right-sized and responsive to its constituents," Henry said in a county statement.

"We will continue to prioritize economic growth for our region, but do so in a holistic way that benefits everyone. When our economy grows, we are better positioned to help our seniors, our veterans, and our families and ensure that no individual is left outside the gates of prosperity. It has been my distinct honor to lead the legislature through these challenging years and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in a completely bipartisan fashion because when we work together, we get things done."

DEPUTY, LEADERS

Legislator Robert "Bobby" Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh) was also reappointed as deputy chairperson.

Hall was first nominated by Legislator Patty Waldron (D-Area 6, Saranac), then again by Legislator David Bezio (D-Area 4) and Henry.

"Legislator Bobby Hall's dedication to this board for nine years provides a wealth of knowledge in the absence of the chairperson," Waldron said to the Legislature.

"We've worked together for a couple of years now. Bobby makes my life a lot easier," Henry added in support. "Sometimes, he makes it harder, but he definitely makes it a lot easier."

In the county press release, Hall hailed the working bipartisan relationship he and Henry have.

"Mark Henry and I may be from different sides of the aisle, but the reason I serve as the Deputy Chairperson is because we take great pride in operating in a bilateral manner that serves the greater good," he said.

"I applaud Mark's continued leadership and I look forward to continuing to work with him, and all my fellow Legislators, to provide common sense solutions that work within the framework of the responsible budget that we have built for 2023."

Additionally, Timmons was appointed as the Republican leader of the Legislature for 2023 and Waldron was appointed as the Democratic leader of the Legislature for 2023.

Gary Favro, of Favro Law Firm in Plattsburgh, was appointed as assistant county attorney and Justin Meyer, of the Plattsburgh firm Stafford, Owens, Murnane, Kelleher, Miller, Meyer & Zedick PLLC, was reappointed administrator of indigent defendants for 2023.

WORK WELL TOGTHER

During the public comment portion of Wednesday's meeting, Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) offered up some words of support to the Legislature for the coming year.

"...Every year, or every three years, or two years or four years, we all put our names on the ballot, and not a lot of people will do that," Jones said, drawing comparisons to Teddy Roosevelt's "Man in the Arena" speech.

"We sit there to take the criticism and you do all this, you do it for the people. You do it for the people that each and every one of you represent. and we take a lot of criticism a lot of times, but I think we do it for a good purpose ... it comes from a place in here that you want to do well for each and every one of your communities that you represent. So thank you for continuing to do that, and I look forward to a prosperous 2023 where we can all work together."

At the end of the meeting, Legislator Hall shared his own enthusiasm for the Legislature's ability to work well together.

"On our behalf, all of us, you know, they talk politics and what's right and what's wrong, 'the federal government can't get it together,' and you see that day in and day out," Hall said.

"Let me say this about us: we're 10 legislators, five and five — five Democrats and five Republicans — except for a little bit of grumbling now and then from one of us about how 'we don't like this' or 'we don't like that,' we work very well together. It's been a very successful year and we have represented Clinton County and the people tremendously."

