Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe flooded by fan donations in hours since collapse

Jan. 3—A two-year-old fundraiser launched by Damar Hamlin has soared past $4 million in donations since his on-field collapse. Now, his family says the money raised will be used to fund future community initiatives as well as Hamlin's "current fight" in the hospital.

Before joining the NFL, Hamlin — then known as a safety for the University of Pittsburgh — organized a community toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, about 10 minutes outside of Pittsburgh.

At the time of its launch, Hamlin's GoFundMe raised several thousand dollars, and the toys were distributed at the childcare center in McKees Rocks that Hamlin said he used to attend. It is now co-run by his mother, Nina.

"Just seeing role models in person, I feel like that's big in kid's lives, something that we haven't always had in Pittsburgh," Damar said in an interview at the time. Video footage featured him hugging and high-fiving kids and signing autographs. "I'm thankful I can even be in this position." Just weeks ago, flyers show Hamlin held a similar toy drive for the 2022 holiday season.

A friend of Hamlin's said he wasn't surprised by his generosity.

"He's been working hard and giving back already," the friend, who was only identified by his first name, Gio, said. "He's someone I see being a future Man of the Year in the NFL."

Now, as the young Buffalo Bills player remains hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, over 160,000 people from across the country are showing support by donating to the GoFundMe page. GoFundMe verified the page in a Twitter statement, though it's not clear how the money will be distributed yet.

About an hour after Hamlin's televised collapse, the fundraiser surpassed $74,000. It broke $1 million by about 11:40 p.m. by around 9 a.m., collections have exceeded $3.4 million. At 1 p.m. supporters broke the $4 million mark with the total continuing to grow.

Comments on the GoFundMe page reveal donations have been made by people who identified themselves as supporters of other NFL teams, including the Giants, Packers, and Steelers.

"Following his injury on the field tonight, fans across the country are showing their support for him and his family by donating to his fundraiser," GoFundMe tweeted Monday night.

Tuesday afternoon, Hamlin's family updated the verified GoFundMe page to reflect the new wave of donations.

"This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar's community," his family wrote in a new statement on the existing GoFundMe page. "However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar's current battle and we can't thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us."

The family's statement said donations contributed to the GoFundMe will benefit community initiatives led by Hamlin's Chasing M's foundation — including toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more. It will also help fund his "current fight," the statement said.

Donations can be made by visiting https://gofund.me/01e78364.

