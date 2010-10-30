Eerie calm follows big blast at Indonesia volcano

MOUNT MERAPI, Indonesia - Thousands of villagers are returning to their homes on the slopes of Indonesia's most volatile volcano, taking advantage of an eerie lull in activity to check on their crops and livestock.

One day after Mount Merapi's most powerful eruption in a deadly week, a fiery red glow emanated from the peak of the notoriously unpredictable mountain and black clouds of ash tumbled from its cauldron.

But the violent bursts and rumbling had all but stopped Sunday.

Surono, an Indonesian scientist who goes by only one name, warned the volcano that killed 36 people last week could burst back to life any minute.

He said a major eruption - like Saturday's - is often followed first by a period of calm and then by another big blast.