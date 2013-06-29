Egypt clashes leave 2 dead, including American

CAIRO -- Tens of thousands of supporters and opponents of President Mohammed Morsi rallied Friday in Cairo, and violent clashes between the two sides in the second-largest city of Alexandria left two people, including an American, dead and 85 injured, officials said.

The U.S. State Department warned Americans against all but essential travel to Egypt, citing the uncertain security situation. It also said it would allow some nonessential staff and the families of personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo to leave until conditions improve.

The fighting in Alexandria began when thousands of anti-Morsi demonstrators marched toward the headquarters of Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood, which up to 1,000 supporters of the president were guarding. Someone on the Islamist side fired birdshot on the marchers, and the melee erupted, according to an Associated Press cameraman.

Alexandria security chief Gen. Amin Ezz Eddin told Al-Jazeera TV that an American was killed in Sidi Gabr Square while photographing the battle. The U.S. Embassy said it was trying to confirm the report. A medical official said the American died of gunshot wounds.

The competing camps were trying to show their strength before even bigger nationwide protests planned by the opposition Sunday -- the first anniversary of Morsi's inauguration -- aimed at forcing his removal. The opposition says it will bring millions into the streets, and more violence is feared.

Morsi opponents massed Friday in Cairo's Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests in 2011 that ousted longtime leader Hosni Mubarak. The crowd shouted "leave, leave" -- this time addressing Morsi.

At the same time, tens of thousands of Morsi supporters filled a public square outside the Rabia el-Adawiya Mosque.