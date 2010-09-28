Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat

Paris police say the Eiffel Tower is being evacuated following the second bomb threat against the monument in two weeks.

The city’s police headquarters says an anonymous caller phoned in a bomb threat Tuesday from a telephone booth near the tower.

The monument was evacuated Sept. 14 after a similar phone threat, and a police search turned up nothing suspicious.

On Monday, the bustling Saint Lazare train station in Paris was evacuated and searched.

Several top French officials have said lately that France is on alert for possible terror attacks. National Police Chief Frederic Pechenard said last week that authorities suspect al-Qaida’s North African branch of plotting a bomb attack on a crowded target.