Ex-Serb leader Karadzic cleared of genocide

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Yugoslav war crimes tribunal acquitted former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic of one charge of genocide Thursday but upheld 10 other war crimes counts related to atrocities in Bosnia's bloody war.

The decision was a setback for prosecutors and angered survivors in Bosnia, but the 10 pending charges include another genocide count covering Karadzic's alleged involvement in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

The charge dismissed covered mass killings, expulsions and persecution by Serb forces of Muslims and Croats from Bosnian towns early in the 1992-95 war that left 100,000 dead. Presiding Judge Oh-Gon Kwon said prosecutors did not provide enough evidence to "be capable of supporting a conviction of genocide."At the halfway stage of the trial, judges said there was enough evidence to uphold charges in the early stages of the war, but they did not rise to the level of genocide. -- AP