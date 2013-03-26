Exam shows Boris Berezovsky died by hanging

LONDON -- A post-mortem examination found that self-exiled Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky died by hanging, and there was nothing pointing to a violent struggle, British police said Monday.

Thames Valley Police said further tests, including toxicology examinations, will be carried out. The force did not specify whether the 67-year-old businessman hanged himself, but they have said there was no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the death.

His body was found by an employee on the bathroom floor at his upscale home on Saturday.

Once one of Russia's richest men and a Kremlin power broker, Berezovsky fled to Britain in 2001 and claimed political asylum after a falling out with president Vladimir Putin. He became a vocal critic of the Kremlin.

He had survived several assassination attempts in Britain and Russia, including a car bomb in 1994 that killed his driver.

Berezovsky fell out of favor when Putin moved to curb the ambitions of the oligarchs. -- AP