Fallen New York troops in World War I

As the world marks 100 years since World War I began on July 28, 1914, take a look back at where Long Island and New York’s war dead came from, their military branch and rank, and more.

The war left 347 troops dead from more than 100 communities in Nassau and Suffolk counties, according to the New York State Military Museum. Mobile users, tap on the link below to learn about the fallen Long Islanders from World War I.

The museum compiled its information from the “Roll of Honor” of the state’s war dead issued by the New York National Guard’s Adjutant General’s Office in 1922.

Some of the information on the fallen troops is not conclusive – so only those who were definitively from New York have been included in Newsday’s database.