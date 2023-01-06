Flyers activate goalie Carter Hart (concussion) from injured reserve

Jan. 4—The Flyers activated goalie Carter Hart from injured reserve, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced Wednesday.

Hart, 24, sustained a concussion against the Carolina Hurricanes on Dec. 23 in the second period when defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen pushed Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis into him.

After the three-day holiday break, Hart traveled with the team on the three-game California road trip and participated in practices. He was officially cleared by Monday morning in advance of the Flyers' game against the Anaheim Ducks, but coach John Tortorella opted to start 23-year-old Samuel Ersson in goal instead.

With the Arizona Coyotes in town on Thursday night, Hart could get his first start since Dec. 22 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ersson started against the Hurricanes, but Hart entered the game in the second period after Ersson allowed five goals. On the California trip, Ersson started each of the three games, going 3-0-0 and posting a .930 save percentage.

Now, the Flyers have three goalies on the active roster, including backup Felix Sandström (1-6-1, .888 save percentage), who recently was sidelined because of an illness when the Flyers traveled to Toronto and Carolina before the holiday break. Fletcher sent forward Olle Lycksell down to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Tuesday to make room on the roster for Hart.

Hart has been one of the Flyers' most valuable players on a consistent basis this season, registering a .911 save percentage and a 2.89 goals against average (10-11-6). According to MoneyPuck, Hart ranks seventh in the league in goals saved above expected with 12.8 and fourth in expected goals against with 87.77.

