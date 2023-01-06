Fort Worth looks to rename Hillside Community Center after Atatiana Jefferson

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth City Council will consider Tuesday renaming the Hillside Community Center in honor of Atatiana Jefferson as a “tangible legacy and reminder to the life she lived.”

The facility at 1201 E. Maddox Ave. is roughly a block away from the home where Jefferson, 28, was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean on Oct. 12, 2019. Dean was found guilty of manslaughter in December and sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison.

Councilman Chris Nettles is proposing the renaming of the building to the Atatiana Carr Jefferson Community Center, according to the council’s agenda for Tuesday. The center has a gymnasium, basketball court, picnic tables, playground, trails and an after-school program.

City staff are recommending the proposal, which requires waiving the usual policies and fees for renaming buildings.

The council previously honored Jefferson’s memory in 2021, proclaiming Oct. 12 to be “Tay Day” on the second anniversary of her death. “It is important that the City of Fort Worth shows that we care about our residents, that we stand behind them through tragedies,” the proclamation read.

Dean and another officer were responding to a late-night call about an open front door at Jefferson’s home. Dean went into the backyard and fired his weapon at a bedroom window when he saw Jefferson standing there. She was with her 8-year-old nephew and thought someone was breaking in.

The City Council will vote on the proposal to rename the community center at its regular Tuesday meeting at 6 p.m.

