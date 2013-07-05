Iceland proposes citizenship for Edward Snowden

Lawmakers introduced a proposal Thursday to grant immediate citizenship to Edward Snowden, who admits to leaking key details of U.S. surveillance activities.

Ogmundur Jonasson of the liberal Left-Green Party put the issue before the Judicial Affairs Committee, but the idea received minimal support.

Snowden, believed stuck in a Moscow airport transit area, has told the newspaper the Guardian that he was inclined to seek asylum in a country that shared his values -- and that "the nation that most encompasses this is Iceland."

Granting citizenship helped chess master Bobby Fischer go to Iceland from Japan in 2005 to escape U.S. prosecution for breaking sanctions against the former Yugoslavia.