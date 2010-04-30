India's bishops act against abuse scandals

The Roman Catholic church in India has ecommended a zero-tolerance policy on sexual abuse complaints against priests, a spokesman said Friday.

A plenary meeting this week of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference

of India, the apex body of the Catholic Church in the country,

framed a code which includes reporting incidents of sexual abuse to the police, and defrocking and expelling priests found guilty of

abuse, the conference’s spokesman Babu Joseph Karakombil, said.

“The Catholic Church will take extreme measures and will not

hesitate to act on allegations of sexual abuse made against any

priest,” Karakombil told the Associated Press. “We will have zero

tolerance with regard to abuse of children in institutions run by

the Church.”

The new guidelines will be in place by June after discussions in

dioceses across India.

While it reports to the Vatican, and will send the guidelines

there for approval, the bishops’ body has jurisdiction over the

rules they frame for the Church in India. This predominantly Hindu

country has an estimated 24 million Christians, of whom 17.3 million are Catholics.

The three-day meeting, attended by more than 40 bishops, ended

in the southern Indian city of Bangalore on Tuesday. They also

discussed related issues such as rehabilitation, counseling and

help to be given to victims of sexual abuse.

The meeting came amid an international storm over sexual abuse

by Roman Catholic priests, including revelations about a priest

from India, the Rev. Joseph Palanivel Jeyapaul, who was charged

with sexually assaulting a teenage parishioner in Minnesota.

Critics of the Catholic Church highlighted Jeyapaul’s case as an

example of what they said is a practice of protecting

child-molesting priests from the law.

Jeyapaul was assigned to a diocese office in southern India

where he handles school paperwork. He has said he would willingly leave India and try to clear his name if the United States tried to extradite him.

In a separate case, a church official confirmed earlier this

month that another priest convicted of fondling a 12-year-old altar

girl in New York more than a decade ago had returned home to India where he still served as a priest.

Karakombil said that under the proposed guidelines, Church

authorities would report all suspected cases of sexual abuse to

police and the accused would face charges in court. But that apart,

the Church would also take action against the accused.

He said any clergy member accused of sexual abuse would be

suspended from all priestly duties, and in extreme cases, the

Church would consider defrocking the priest.

“However, this would be in extreme cases, after going through a

process of law,” he said.

“The guidelines take into account the best interests of

children in all Church-run institutions to protect them from not

just clergy, but all those working in these institutions,” he

said.