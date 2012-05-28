Iran plans two new nuclear reactors

TEHRAN, Iran -- The nation's nuclear chief, Fereidoun Abbasi, said yesterday there are no reasons at the moment for his country to halt production of uranium enriched to 20 percent, a key demand of world powers, and Iran is planning two new reactors.

The West is concerned that the 20-percent enrichment could quickly be turned into nuclear weapons-grade material. Iran insists its nuclear development program is for peaceful purposes.

Abbasi was quoted by the semiofficial ISNA news agency as saying Iran will continue the higher enrichment level for a medical research reactor that produces isotopes for treatment of about 1 million cancer patients in Iran.

Abbasi said Iran is planning to build at least two new nuclear power plants next to an existing facility that became operational with Russia's help last year. He also said Iran has not yet been persuaded to allow the UN nuclear agency access to a military complex to probe suspicions that in 2003 Tehran secretly tested explosives needed to set off a nuclear bomb.

Abbasi's statement about enrichment echoed Iran's objections last week at a meeting with world powers in Baghdad to a proposal to suspend 20 percent enrichment in exchange for a U.S.-supported package that would include supplying Iran with radioactive material and civilian plane spare parts. -- AP