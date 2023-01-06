Leonard M. Minus, electronics entrepreneur, church leader, teacher, and mentor, has died at 75

Jan. 5—Leonard M. Minus, 75, of Philadelphia, prominent business owner for more than three decades, church leader, teacher, and mentor, died Monday, Dec. 12, of pulmonary hypertension and heart failure at Lankenau Medical Center.

The owner and operator of Jay Bee Radio on Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia from 1985 to 2019, Mr. Minus, affectionately called JayBee by friends and fellow business owners, was a mainstay on the busy 4400 block of Lancaster Avenue. He not only sold, installed, and repaired TVs, sound systems, car radios, computers, and other electronics for 34 years, he collaborated with other entrepreneurs regarding neighborhood development and employed many young people in the city's summer work program.

His affable personality, open-door policy regarding business opportunities, and dedication to his church and community made him popular in whichever circle he was moving. "I'll always hold onto those conversations you would have with me about life and love," a friend said in a Facebook tribute.

He advocated integrity and personal independence, and his motto was: "Be your own boss, and you can make your own rules." His daughter Arlene Minus-Johnson said: "He wanted people to figure things out for themselves. Get a book. Go online. Do it yourself."

Mr. Minus first worked for Jack Broad, the founder of Jay Bee Radio, as an 18-year-old in 1965. He bought the business when Broad retired in 1985 and later purchased two more properties on the block that operated over the years as a restaurant, water ice store, gift shop, computer store, and other enterprises.

Drawn to young people and anyone who wanted to improve, he also worked as a computer and electronics instructor at Lincoln Technical Institute and elsewhere. "He encouraged everyone to be at the table and be a leader," said his daughter Tracy Wilcox. "He was a problem solver who also wanted to make it happen for someone else."

Minus-Johnson said: "He wanted to impart the importance of working hard."

Mr. Minus joined Unity Temple Worship Center in 1993 and served as deacon, trustee, and on the board of directors. He became a member of Restoration Station Christian Fellowship in 2011 and was a deacon and building manager, and involved with several committees and the youth fellowship.

"Plain and simple, Deacon Minus was one of a kind," one of his pastors at Restoration Station said in a tribute. Another pastor said: "You were so humble, hardworking, and willing to show up. ... You had so much wisdom and advice for me, and I appreciate the small talk and the laughs."

Born March 5, 1947, Leonard Monroe Minus grew up in North Philadelphia and graduated from Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical Education High School. He later earned an associate degree at Community College of Philadelphia and a bachelor's degree in business management from Temple University's night school.

He grew up next door to Doris Louis, and they married in 1965, lived in West Oak Lane, and had daughters Arlene and Tracy and son Leonard II. He also had son Keith Thompson.

A tireless volunteer, Mr. Minus served holiday meals at local nursing homes and directed Easter egg hunts and other activities for neighborhood children. He liked to host big dinners on Thanksgiving, and his family always expected something to be overcooked as he tended to doze off during preparations before they arrived.

He was a championship bowler and longtime member of a citizens band radio club. He liked jazz music and line dancing, traveled nearly every year to visit family in North Carolina and South Carolina, and enjoyed getaway trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City.

He was robbed and shot at his store in 1997 but refused to abandon his customers and fellow business owners. He finally retired and sold his properties in 2019. In a tribute, his family said: "Leonard always imparted life lessons to all he met."

In addition to his wife and children, Mr. Minus is survived by eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three brothers, a sister, and other relatives. Three brothers and a sister died earlier.

A celebration of his life was held Dec. 21.

Donations in his name may be made to Restoration Station Christian Fellowship, 4313 Route 130 S., Park Plaza, Suite A-6, Edgewater Park, N.J. 08010.

