Mandela family gathers at ailing leader's hometown

JOHANNESBURG -- Members of Nelson Mandela's family and tribal elders gathered yesterday at the former president's rural hometown in eastern South Africa, as concern grew for the 94-year-old leader who spent a third day in critical condition in a hospital, local media reported.

President Jacob Zuma's office said Mandela's condition remained unchanged after reporting Sunday that his health had deteriorated to critical, alarming many South Africans as well as people around the world who regard the former president as a symbol of sacrifice and reconciliation.

Mandela's family members held a meeting at his home in Qunu village in the Eastern Cape province, 600 miles south of Johannesburg, where the anti-apartheid leader grew up. Details of the meeting were not released.

As on previous days, other family members were seen visiting the hospital in Pretoria where the Nobel Peace Prize laureate is being treated.

Dozens of doves were released outside the hospital, which has attracted well-wishers who have gathered outside to leave messages of support for Mandela.

"In terms of releasing these doves, we're simply saying it symbolizes how he has set us free as South Africans," said Kelvin Hugo, who arrived with the birds.

"He set us free in the capacity not only of social freedom or economic freedom but he's given us an opportunity to have freedom of speech, freedom of movement, freedom of association."