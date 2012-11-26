Mexican authorities find 19 bodies

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico -- The bodies of 19 people have been discovered in Mexico's northern border state of Chihuahua, officials reported yesterday. Eleven apparently long-dead men were found in mass graves and eight others who were apparently tortured and killed in recent days.

The state prosecutor's office for missing people said 11 male bodies were found in Ejido Jesus Carranza, near the U.S. border about 25 miles southeast of Ciudad Juárez. The area of sand dunes is a popular spot for picnickers from Juarez, which is just across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Officials say they apparently were buried two years ago at the height of battles between drug gangs. Federal statistics showed more than 3,000 people were killed that year in Ciudad Juárez, a city of 1.4 million, making it one of the most dangerous places on earth.

Prosecutors also said yesterday that officials had found eight bodies tossed along a road near Rosales, about 120 miles southwest of Ojinaga, Texas on Saturday.

It said they had been shot in the head after being tortured. Some had been burned, beaten and had eyes carved out.

-- AP