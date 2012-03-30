Mexican presidential candidates begin campaigning

The four candidates for Mexico's presidency have officially launched their campaigns for the July 1 election.

All the candidates say they will bring change, but there are some old faces in the field.

Enrique Pena Nieto is running for the Institutional Revolutionary Party, which ruled Mexico for seven decades from 1929 to 2000. He used the word "change" 26 times in his first speech.

Josefina Vazquez Mota is running for the National Action Party, which has governed for the past 12 years. Her slogan is "Josefina (is) Different."

And Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is running for the leftist Democratic Revolution Party, after narrowly losing the 2006 elections. He said Friday that he represents "true change."