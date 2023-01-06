Neighborhood Dispatch: Check out a new musical and more

Jan. 4—Kick off the new year by getting out in the community with these events — a blockbuster musical has rolled into town, while local groups are helping out those in need with free produce every Wednesday. Plus, take part in the holiday season's last hurrah with a Latino celebration.

Jagged Little Pill

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette's musical is now in Philly, and it will be a tumultuous ride. Named after her 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill tells the story of a suburban family whose perfect façade breaks as they deal with trauma, addiction, heartbreak, sexual assault and the power of healing. A must-see, but not recommended for children younger than fourteen.

$20-$139, Jan.3-15, ⌚ pick a time,240 S Broad St., kimmelculturalcampus.org.

Free produce: Fresh for all Wednesdays and Grab-n-go distribution

Looking for free fresh fruits and veggies? The city's Office of Children and Families has a weekly produce stand operated by non-profit food bank Philabundance. Fresh for all Wednesdays is open every Wednesday, weather permitting, at Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church.

Free, Wednesdays, ⌚12:30-1:30 p.m.,1854 N 22nd St., 215-227-4421, phila.gov.

Likewise, Hamilton Disston School is hosting a Grab-n-go distribution. All community members are welcome to pick up a bag of 5-10lb free produce behind the school.

Free, Wednesdays, ⌚2:30-3:30 p.m., 6801 Cottage St., phila.gov.

Three Kings Day at Taller Puertoriqueño

Three Kings Day commemorates the wise men's first visit to meet baby Jesus. This day is celebrated in many Catholic countries, and has become part of multiple Latin countries' cultures. To keep the tradition alive, Taller Puertoriqueño is hosting a storytime in Spanish. Children's book author Alyssa Reynoso Morris will be reading, Un Coquí de Boriquén con los Reyes a Belén by Lara Mercado and Armando Valdés. Hot chocolate, snacks, and coloring activities will be provided.

Free, Saturday, January 7, ⌚10 a.m. to noon,2600 N. 5th St., tallerpr.org, RSVP

