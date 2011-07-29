Norway begins burying dead from attacks

BY IAN MacDOUGALL

AND BJOERN H. AMLAND

The Associated Press

OSLO -- Norway began burying the dead Friday, a week after an anti-Muslim extremist killed 77 people in a bombing and shooting rampage. Mourners of all ages vowed they would not let the massacre threaten their nation's openness and democracy.

An 18-year-old Muslim girl was the first victim to be laid to rest since the gunman opened fire at a political youth camp and bombed the government headquarters in Oslo.

After a funeral service in the Nesodden Church outside the capital, Bano Rashid, a Kurdish immigrant from Iraq, was buried in a Muslim rite. Sobbing youths accompanied her coffin, which was draped in a Kurdish flag.

The attack will "not destroy Norway's commitment to democracy, tolerance and fighting racism," Labor Party youth-wing leader Eskil Pedersen said at a memorial service in Oslo.

Pedersen, who was on the island retreat of Utoya when the gunman attacked, said: "Long before he stands before a court we can say, 'He has lost.' " Pedersen said the youth organization would return to Utoya next year for its annual summer gathering, a tradition that stretches back decades.

After raising the death toll to 77, from 76, police said all those killed in the July 22 terror attacks in Oslo and on Utoya have now been identified and those reported missing accounted for.

Norway's Police Security Service said there is no heightened threat from right-wing extremists after the attack.