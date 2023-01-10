NWSL bans Paul Riley and other managers accused of abusing players

Jan. 9—The National Women's Soccer League permanently banned former Philadelphia Independence, Portland Thorns, and North Carolina Courage manager Paul Riley after the many scandals of alleged abuse in which he was involved.

Riley was accused of sexual misconduct and verbal and emotional abuse in media reports and two formal investigations: one run by the U.S. Soccer Federation, the other by the NWSL with the league's players' association. He has not been criminally charged and has denied the allegations.

The league also permanently banned former managers Christy Holly (Racing Louisville and Sky Blue FC), Rory Dames (Chicago Red Stars), and Richie Burke (Washington Spirit).

Former Gotham FC general manager Alyse LaHue and Utah Royals manager Craig Harrington were each banned for two years and were given conditions on future employment in the league.

A statement from the league said: "Future employment within the league will be conditioned on the following factors being established to the satisfaction of the commissioner [Jessica Berman] in her complete discretion: acknowledging wrongdoing and accepting personal responsibility for inappropriate conduct, participating in training, and demonstrating a sincere commitment to correcting behavior."

Team owners punished

The league also confirmed that Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler and Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson are selling their respective teams. Paulson also owns Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers and operates the stadium where the Timbers and Thorns play, Providence Park. It's unclear whether the Thorns would have to pay rent to Paulson under new ownership.

Whisler was further fined $1.5 million, and the league deemed as a fine a $1 million payment Paulson pledged in early December to fund an NWSL Player Safety Office.

Six former coaches had future employment in the league deemed "conditional," with no suspension but otherwise the same requirements imposed on LaHue and Harrington: Farid Benstiti (OL Reign), James Clarkson (Houston Dash), Vera Pauw (Houston before Clarkson), and the Orlando Pride's Amanda Cromwell and assistants Sam Greene and Aline Reis.

Cromwell, Greene, and Reis had their sanctions applied last October after an NWSL investigation at that time.

Pauw is in charge of the Republic of Ireland's women's national team, which this year will play in a World Cup for the first time. Benstiti was hired by Algeria's women's program at the end of December.

Other teams spotlighted

Four teams were fined: Racing Louisville $200,000; the North Carolina Courage $100,000; and OL Reign and Gotham "not less than $50,000."

Louisville and North Carolina were also "required to hire a sporting staff (i.e., coaches and general managers) that is completely distinct from the men's team with which it shares ownership," and those staffs will be required to report directly to their teams' owners.

Racing is in the same organization as the second-tier USL Championship's Louisville City. North Carolina is in the same organization as the third-tier USL League One's North Carolina FC. In each organization, the women's and men's teams play in the same stadium and share some training facilities.

Lastly, the league spotlighted past alleged abuses at the Spirit and Kansas City Current but did not sanction the clubs.

Washington's house was cleaned with a sale to new owner Y. Michele Kang last year. Of Kansas City, the league said: "While it is concerning that several players raised concerns about being mistreated or retaliation upon raising those concerns, there is no finding that the club retaliated against players."

"Since fall 2021, the league has incurred millions of dollars of costs so that an independent and joint investigation with the NWSLPA could conduct fact-finding and so that wide-ranging systemic reforms could be implemented," the league said. "In addition, the league and its clubs have been investing significant incremental resources to create an appropriate and professional environment that prioritizes the health and safety of players. Those efforts will continue and the league, under new administration, will oversee the requisite policy, programmatic and procedural changes required."

Berman said in a statement: "The Board of Governors hired me with the very specific mandate to effectuate this transformation. These changes will require leadership, accountability, funding and a willingness to embrace this new way of conducting business. Our league and clubs are committed to making these changes and will do so with continued input from the NWSL Players Association to make the NWSL a league that sets the standard for the future of sports."

Speaking for the players' association, president Tori Huster (who plays for the Spirit) said: "No sanction will ever be enough to undo the harm that too many players endured. By taking our power back, players have achieved a complete and total overhaul of the NWSL ecosystem, from the league office to club ownership and staff, with new policies and systems in place to protect player safety."

The league said more details are to come before the start of this year's season, which will kick off in late March.

