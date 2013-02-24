Opposition leader calls for boycott of Egypt vote
By AYA BATRAWY AND AMIR MAKAR. The Associated Press. BY AYA BATRAWY AND AMIR MAKAR. for a boycott of parliamentary elections, drawing immediate criticism from some within his movement who said it was a hasty decision.. The dispute showed the fragility of a fairly new opposition front forged after the deeply fragmented movement found little success at the polls since it led the 2011 uprising that ousted autocrat Hosni Mubarak.. Opposition infighting would only help ensure that the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood group remains Egypt's dominant political force after the next vote.. "(I) called for parliamentary election boycott in 2010 to expose sham democracy. Today, I repeat my call," ElBaradei, who leads the opposition National Salvation Front, wrote on his Twitter account. The opposition has accused President Mohammed Morsi and his Brotherhood backers of using election wins to monopolize power in tactics similar to the former regime.. In the country's last major vote, a hotly disputed constitutional referendum in December, ElBaradei urged his supporters at the last minute to participate and vote "No" after a debate within the opposition over whether to boycott.. The Islamists, accused of ramming the charter through a drafting panel that they dominated, won passage by more than 60 percent, but turnout was low, around 30 percent. Critics said the document opened the way for imposing Islamic law more strictly in Egypt