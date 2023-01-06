Phillies acquire reliever Erich Uelmen from the Cubs

Jan. 4—Pop quiz: How many relievers worked at least 50 innings last season in the majors?

Answer: 144, or 4.8 per team. The Phillies had four who reached the 50-inning mark and used a total of 26 relievers to cover the 531 1/3 innings that were needed from the bullpen.

It's little wonder, then, that manager Rob Thomson recently noted that optionality — being able to get sent from the big leagues to the minors without being exposed to waivers — is a desirable quality as the Phillies recast their bullpen for 2023. It also partially explains their interest in right-hander Erich Uelmen, who was acquired Wednesday from the Chicago Cubs for cash after being designated for assignment on Dec. 23.

Uelmen, 26, posted a 4.67 ERA in 27 innings after getting called up by the Cubs after the All-Star break. He held right-handed batters to a .210 batting average and showed promise with a slider that the Phillies may believe they can get him to throw more often.

But Uelmen also has minor-league options, which will enhance the Phillies' flexibility in a bullpen that is anchored by Seranthony Domínguez, lefties José Alvarado and Matt Strahm, and veteran closer Craig Kimbrel, whose one-year, $10 million agreement was finalized Wednesday.

"Ideally you want eight Alvarados or Seranthonys, right?" Thomson said recently in discussing the composition of the bullpen. "But the one thing that you have to have is a couple of guys in your bullpen that have options in case you need a pitcher, in case you need length, or you need to swap somebody out. You can't have eight guys down there with 10 years of service that you can't send to triple A."

Connor Brogdon and Andrew Bellatti have options, but both are expected to be in the opening-day bullpen. Nick Nelson may have a role as a long reliever. Regardless of who earns the final spot — Sam Coonrod, if healthy, figures to have a chance — the Phillies will need reinforcements, including optionable relievers such as newcomers Uelmen and Luis Ortiz. General manager Sam Fuld recently mentioned minor leaguers McKinley Moore, Andrew Shultz, and lefty prospect Erik Miller as depth candidates, though none is on the 40-man roster.

Uelmen played with former Phillies top prospect Spencer Howard in college at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and was drafted by the Cubs in the fourth round in 2017. He was a starter in the minor leagues and became a full-time reliever last year.

To open a 40-man roster spot for Uelmen, the Phillies designated reliever Vinny Nittoli for assignment.

