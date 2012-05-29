Pope's butler to assist Vatican probe

VATICAN CITY -- The biggest scandal to rock the Vatican in decades widened yesterday with the pope's butler, arrested for allegedly having confidential documents in his home, agreeing to cooperate with investigators -- raising the specter that higher-ranking ecclesiastical heads may soon roll.

Few believe butler Paolo Gabriele worked alone to leak dozens of documents shedding light on power struggles, corruption and intrigue in the highest levels of the Catholic Church. The leaks, painting a picture of a church hierarchy in utter disarray, have tormented the Vatican for months.

Gabriele, the pope's personal butler since 2006, was arrested Wednesday after Holy See documents were found in his Vatican City apartment, adding a Hollywood twist to the already sordid Vatileaks scandal. He remains in custody in a Vatican detention facility, accused of theft, and has met with his wife and lawyers.

Gabriele's lawyer, Carlo Fusco, said yesterday his client was "very serene and calm," despite the whirlwind of speculation surrounding his arrest. He said Gabriele himself had told the Vatican judge investigating the case that he would "respond to all the questions and will collaborate with investigators to ascertain the truth."

Italian media reported that a cardinal is suspected of playing a major role in the scandal, but Vatican spokesman the Rev. Federico Lombardi denied the reports categorically. He said many Vatican officials were being questioned but insisted "there is no cardinal under suspicion." But he acknowledged that the investigation continues.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He also dismissed as "pure fantasy" a rash of other unsourced reports in the Italian media, which have been in a frenzy since reports of Gabriele's detention emerged Friday.

Gabriele, 46, a father of three, was always considered extremely loyal to Pope Benedict XVI and his predecessor, John Paul II, for whom he served briefly. Vatican insiders say they were baffled by his alleged involvement. Lombardi said that the entire scandal has caused pain throughout the Vatican.

Benedict, who in March appointed a commission of cardinals to investigate the leaks, was being kept informed and is "aware of the delicate situation that the Roman curia is going through," Lombardi said.