Russia bans some veg imports from Spain, Germany

Russia’s state sanitary agency says it has banned imports of some fresh vegetables from Spain and Germany in response to a bacteria outbreak.

Rospotrebnadzor said Monday it had banned imports of cucumbers, tomatoes and salad greens from the two countries pending further notice.

The agency said in a statement it may also ban the imports of all fresh vegetables from EU member nations due to the lack of reliable information about the source of infection and its spread.

The E. coli outbreak — suspected to have been caused by organic cucumbers from Spain — has killed 11 people in Germany and sickened hundreds of Europeans.