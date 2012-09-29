Russia knocks support for Syrian opposition

UNITED NATIONS -- The Russian foreign minister lashed out Friday at countries that are backing opposition groups fighting the dictatorship of Syria's Bashar Assad, saying that was "pushing Syria even deeper into internecine strife."

Sergei Lavrov told the UN General Assembly meeting in Manhattan that the fighting in Syria, which has killed more than 30,000 people, must end through a comprehensive cease-fire, release of prisoners and humanitarian aid. He said Russia backs the efforts of special UN envoy Lakhdar Brahimi to end the fighting. He said the number of war crimes both by the Assad regime and the opposition fighters is growing.

"Russia resolutely condemns any violence, wherever it comes from, and is convinced that there is still an opportunity to undertake collective actions," Lavrov said.

Meanwhile, rebels on Fridaypressed their broadest assault yet to drive Assad's forces out of Syria's largest city, activists said, with fierce fighting erupting in an Aleppo neighborhood that is home to Kurds, an ethnic minority that has mostly stayed out of the civil war.

The military battle for control of the country has been locked in a stalemate, most visibly in Aleppo, a northern city of 3 million. Since a rebel offensive on Aleppo two months ago, each side has controlled about half of the city and has repeatedly tried -- but failed -- to capture the rest. Aleppo would be a major strategic prize, giving the victor new momentum.

Late Thursday, rebels forces launched what they said would be a "decisive battle" that by Fridayhad spread to wide swaths of the city. "The city is witnessing one of the most violent days. All fronts are on fire," Aleppo-based activist Baraa al-Halabi said.

Heavy clashes were reported yesterday, with regime troops firing tank and mortar shells, and rebels using heavy machine guns, mortars and rocket-propelled grenades, said Aleppo activist Mohammed Saeed.