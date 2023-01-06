Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 6

The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 6. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.

Boys basketball

Baldwinsville at Henninger 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Liverpool at Corcoran 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Cazenovia at Mexico 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Skaneateles at Phoenix 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Institute of Technology Central at Hannibal 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Onondaga at Jordan-Elbridge 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game

New Hartford at Oneida 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Rome Free Academy at Camden 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Nottingham at West Genesee 6:45 p.m. Pre-Game

Auburn at Cortland 6:45 p.m. Pre-Game

Oswego at East Syracuse Minoa 6:45 p.m. Pre-Game

PSLA at Fowler at Jamesville-DeWitt 6:45 p.m. Pre-Game

Thousand Islands at Copenhagen 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Christian Brothers Academy at Syracuse Academy of Science 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Altmar-Parish-Williamstown at Pulaski 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Fabius-Pompey at Cato-Meridian 7 p.m. Pre-Game

LaFayette at Weedsport 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill at Utica Proctor 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Watertown at South Jefferson 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game

Cicero-North Syracuse at Fayetteville-Manlius 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game

Beaver River at Lyme 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game

Sackets Harbor at Alexandria 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Boys bowling

Homer at Cortland 3:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Fayetteville-Manlius at Baldwinsville 3:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Chittenango at Bishop Grimes 3:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Rome Free Academy at Camden 4 p.m. Pre-Game

Central Valley Academy at Utica Proctor 4 p.m. Pre-Game

Holland Patent at Utica Notre Dame 4 p.m. Pre-Game

Vernon-Verona-Sherrill at Whitesboro 4 p.m. Pre-Game

New York Mills at West Canada Valley 4 p.m. Pre-Game

Boys ice hockey

Guilderland at Rome Free Academy 5 p.m. Pre-Game

Baldwinsville at Williamsville South 5:15 p.m. Pre-Game

Pelham at Skaneateles 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game

Ithaca at Clinton 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Boys swimming

Liverpool at Auburn 5 p.m. Pre-Game

Girls basketball

Cicero-North Syracuse at Fayetteville-Manlius 5:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Bishop Ludden at Bishop Grimes 6 p.m. Pre-Game

Cincinnatus at McGraw 6 p.m. Pre-Game

Stockbridge Valley at Madison 6 p.m. Pre-Game

South Lewis at Watertown IHC 6 p.m. Pre-Game

Henninger at Baldwinsville 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Phoenix at Skaneateles 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Camden at Rome Free Academy 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Hannibal at Syracuse West 6:45 p.m. Pre-Game

East Syracuse Minoa at Oswego 6:45 p.m. Pre-Game

Westhill at Chittenango 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Fabius-Pompey at Onondaga 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Oneida at New Hartford 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Utica Proctor at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Whitesboro at Central Valley Academy 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Dolgeville at Canastota 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Westmoreland at Clinton 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Little Falls at Frankfort-Schuyler 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Sauquoit Valley at Sherburne-Earlville 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Herkimer at Adirondack 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Waterville at Mount Markham 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Hamilton at Poland 7 p.m. Pre-Game

South Jefferson at Watertown 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game

Lyme at Beaver River 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Copenhagen at Thousand Islands 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game

LaFargeville at Sandy Creek 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Alexandria at Sackets Harbor 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Syracuse Academy of Science at Christian Brothers Academy 7:45 p.m. Pre-Game

Carthage at Lowville 8 p.m. Pre-Game

Girls bowling

Fayetteville-Manlius at Baldwinsville 3:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Chittenango at Bishop Grimes 3:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Utica Proctor at Central Valley Academy 3:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Camden at Rome Free Academy 4 p.m. Pre-Game

Whitesboro at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 4 p.m. Pre-Game

Girls ice hockey

Skaneateles at Alexandria 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game

Girls volleyball

Stockbridge Valley at Brookfield 5:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Pulaski at General Brown 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Morrisville-Eaton at Fabius-Pompey 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Clinton at Sauquoit Valley 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Adirondack at Dolgeville 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Herkimer at Frankfort-Schuyler 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Little Falls at Utica Academy of Science 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Waterville at Mount Markham 7 p.m. Pre-Game

New York Mills at Remsen 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Old Forge at Owen D. Young 7 p.m. Pre-Game

Thousand Islands at Indian River 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game

Watertown at South Lewis 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game

Wrestling

Canastota at Adirondack 6 p.m. Pre-Game

©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.