Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 6
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 6. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Boys basketball
Baldwinsville at Henninger 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Liverpool at Corcoran 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Cazenovia at Mexico 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Skaneateles at Phoenix 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Institute of Technology Central at Hannibal 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Onondaga at Jordan-Elbridge 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game
New Hartford at Oneida 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Rome Free Academy at Camden 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Nottingham at West Genesee 6:45 p.m. Pre-Game
Auburn at Cortland 6:45 p.m. Pre-Game
Oswego at East Syracuse Minoa 6:45 p.m. Pre-Game
PSLA at Fowler at Jamesville-DeWitt 6:45 p.m. Pre-Game
Thousand Islands at Copenhagen 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Christian Brothers Academy at Syracuse Academy of Science 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown at Pulaski 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Fabius-Pompey at Cato-Meridian 7 p.m. Pre-Game
LaFayette at Weedsport 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill at Utica Proctor 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Watertown at South Jefferson 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game
Cicero-North Syracuse at Fayetteville-Manlius 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game
Beaver River at Lyme 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game
Sackets Harbor at Alexandria 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Boys bowling
Homer at Cortland 3:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Fayetteville-Manlius at Baldwinsville 3:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Chittenango at Bishop Grimes 3:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Rome Free Academy at Camden 4 p.m. Pre-Game
Central Valley Academy at Utica Proctor 4 p.m. Pre-Game
Holland Patent at Utica Notre Dame 4 p.m. Pre-Game
Vernon-Verona-Sherrill at Whitesboro 4 p.m. Pre-Game
New York Mills at West Canada Valley 4 p.m. Pre-Game
Boys ice hockey
Guilderland at Rome Free Academy 5 p.m. Pre-Game
Baldwinsville at Williamsville South 5:15 p.m. Pre-Game
Pelham at Skaneateles 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game
Ithaca at Clinton 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Boys swimming
Liverpool at Auburn 5 p.m. Pre-Game
Girls basketball
Cicero-North Syracuse at Fayetteville-Manlius 5:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Bishop Ludden at Bishop Grimes 6 p.m. Pre-Game
Cincinnatus at McGraw 6 p.m. Pre-Game
Stockbridge Valley at Madison 6 p.m. Pre-Game
South Lewis at Watertown IHC 6 p.m. Pre-Game
Henninger at Baldwinsville 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Phoenix at Skaneateles 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Camden at Rome Free Academy 6:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Hannibal at Syracuse West 6:45 p.m. Pre-Game
East Syracuse Minoa at Oswego 6:45 p.m. Pre-Game
Westhill at Chittenango 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Fabius-Pompey at Onondaga 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Oneida at New Hartford 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Utica Proctor at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Whitesboro at Central Valley Academy 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Dolgeville at Canastota 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Westmoreland at Clinton 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Little Falls at Frankfort-Schuyler 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Sauquoit Valley at Sherburne-Earlville 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Herkimer at Adirondack 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Waterville at Mount Markham 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Hamilton at Poland 7 p.m. Pre-Game
South Jefferson at Watertown 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game
Lyme at Beaver River 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Copenhagen at Thousand Islands 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game
LaFargeville at Sandy Creek 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Alexandria at Sackets Harbor 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Syracuse Academy of Science at Christian Brothers Academy 7:45 p.m. Pre-Game
Carthage at Lowville 8 p.m. Pre-Game
Girls bowling
Fayetteville-Manlius at Baldwinsville 3:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Chittenango at Bishop Grimes 3:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Utica Proctor at Central Valley Academy 3:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Camden at Rome Free Academy 4 p.m. Pre-Game
Whitesboro at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 4 p.m. Pre-Game
Girls ice hockey
Skaneateles at Alexandria 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game
Girls volleyball
Stockbridge Valley at Brookfield 5:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Pulaski at General Brown 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Morrisville-Eaton at Fabius-Pompey 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Clinton at Sauquoit Valley 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Adirondack at Dolgeville 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Herkimer at Frankfort-Schuyler 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Little Falls at Utica Academy of Science 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Waterville at Mount Markham 7 p.m. Pre-Game
New York Mills at Remsen 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Old Forge at Owen D. Young 7 p.m. Pre-Game
Thousand Islands at Indian River 7:15 p.m. Pre-Game
Watertown at South Lewis 7:30 p.m. Pre-Game
Wrestling
Canastota at Adirondack 6 p.m. Pre-Game
©2023 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit syracuse.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.