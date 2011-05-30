Serbia's president: Last fugitive sought

Serbia’s president says Goran Hadzic — the last war crimes fugitive from the Balkan wars — will be arrested.

Boris Tadic told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it was clear Serbia was fulfilling its international obligations — and that the country would continue to do so.

He says he’s sure Serbia will “arrest Mr. Hadzic in the next few weeks, a month, the year ahead of us.”

Hadzic is the wartime Croatian Serb rebel leader. He is accused by a United Nations war crimes court of the murder of hundreds of Croat civilians and the forcible deportation of around 28,000 Croats and other non-Serbs in Croatia during the 1991-1995 war.

Serbia last week arrested wartime Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic.