Sixers center Joel Embiid will miss his second straight game with a sore left foot

Jan. 6—Joel Embiid will remain sidelined with left foot soreness when the 76ers entertain the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The perennial All-NBA selection also missed Wednesday's overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers because of the injury.

Embiid is second in the league is scoring at 33.5 points per game. This will mark the 10th game the 7-foot-2, 280-pound center will miss this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

