Sixers' Joel Embiid will miss his second straight game with a sore left foot

Jan. 5—Joel Embiid will remain sidelined with left foot soreness when the 76ers play the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The perennial All-NBA selection also missed Wednesday's 129-126 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers because of the injury.

Embiid's absence could be a big loss against the Bulls (17-21), who have two-time All-Stars in starting center Nikola Vučević and backup Andre Drummond. Both are former Sixers.

Embiid is second in the league in scoring at 33.5 points per game. The 7-foot-2, 280-pound center is also averaging 9.8 rebounds and career highs of 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals. Embiid finished with 42 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, and a block in the Sixers' victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

The next day Embiid was named Eastern Conference player of the month for December, becoming the first Sixer to win the award five times.

Embiid averaged 35.4 points on 54.5% shooting along with 9.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.8 blocks, and 3.5 turnovers in 12 games. He also shot 41.7% from beyond the three-point line.

Chicago will be without Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery). Alex Caruso (sprained right ankle) and Javonte Green (sore right knee) are questionable.

The Sixers will look to extend two streaks Friday. They've won 11 consecutive home games and 12 straight against the Bulls.

Embiid has missed nine games because of the flu, right knee recovery, a sprained left foot, and left foot soreness. The Sixers are 6-3 without him this season.

This will mark the second of four meetings between the Eastern Conference teams. The Sixers won, 114-109, at the United Center on Oct. 29.

